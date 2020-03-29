Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the second week in a row, deprived NASCAR fans can look forward to some virtual racing.

Last week’s inaugural eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series event was a huge success, with Denny Hamlin claiming the checkered flag after a thrilling last-lap duel with Dale Earnhardt Jr. He’ll look to remain hot Sunday afternoon when past and present NASCAR stars hop in their simulator rigs and battle at Texas Motor Speedway.

Boot up the hard drive and put those boots on your feet. 🤠 Retweet if you're ready for the #ProInvitationalSeries to go racing on the virtual @TXMotorSpeedway! pic.twitter.com/KrHzf3yNf4 — eNASCAR (@NASCAR) March 29, 2020

Roush Fenway Racing drivers Ross Chastain and Chris Buescher will compete in the virtual race, as well as longtime RFR star Greg Biffle. FS1 will broadcast the event online and on TV.

Here’s how to watch the O’Reilly Auto Parts 125 online:

When: Sunday, March 29, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images