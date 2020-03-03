Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jayson Tatum has made a solid case for himself for Eastern Conference Player of the Month in February. If his 30.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game on 49.7 percent shooting isn’t convincing enough, his career performance (41 points) against the Los Angeles Lakers and seven 30 point-plus games surely should be.

Boston Celtics big man Enes Kanter certainly believes his teammate should earn the honor, and made that perfectly clear Monday afternoon on Twitter.

And, naturally, he added a little humor to his tweet.

Check it out:

Me waiting for @NBA to announce Eastern conference player of the Month @jaytatum0 pic.twitter.com/moeO5AI54h — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) March 2, 2020

With stats like Tatum’s, we can’t say we disagree.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images