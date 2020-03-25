Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Enes Kanter won’t be surprised if and when Marcus Smart kicks coronavirus’ butt.

The Boston Celtics center offered a bullish outlook on his teammate’s prospects for making a full recovery from COVID-19 during the latest installment of NBC Sports Boston’s “The Enes Kanter Show” podcast.

Smart tested positive for COVID-19 last week, becoming the first athlete from Boston’s major pro sports teams and one of at least 10 NBA players to do so. In addition to private words of encouragement, Kanter publicly issued a resounding message of support.

“Let me tell you something, that virus has never faced anyone like Marcus Smart,” Kanter told NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg. “I know he’s gonna stay strong, he’s gonna stay positive, he’s going to do whatever he can to beat that virus.

“… All I can do right now is keep him positive and motivated and just pray for him.”

Smart currently is quarantining himself as he fights COVID-19. He told CNN on Friday he feels “fine” and “great” and insisted the effects of the coronavirus wouldn’t have stopped him from playing in an NBA game.

All other Celtics players and staff reportedly tested negative for COVID-19.

