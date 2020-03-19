Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Public service announcement for New England Patriots fans: mentally prepare yourself first if you’re going to turn on ESPN this weekend.

ESPN on Thursday announced that Tom Brady will be taking over its Sunday programming.

Beginning at noon ET, the Worldwide Leader is presenting a seven-hour long marathon of the quarterback’s championship performances with the Pats over the last 20 years.

The slate begins with the 2001 divisional-round game between New England and the Oakland Raiders before finishing it off with the Patriots versus the Los Angles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Here’s the full schedule:

ESPN presents a seven-hour @TomBrady marathon highlighting his Championship performances with the @Patriots over the past two decades@NFLFilms' Greatest Games and #SuperBowl Highlights will feature nine seminal games Sunday | Noon ET | ESPN More: https://t.co/WY64YI4et6 pic.twitter.com/XN6DJhbcqQ — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) March 19, 2020

For many NFL fans looking for entertainment amid the coronavirus’ forced social distancing, this is great news. But for New England residents still reeling over Brady’s decision to take his talents to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a storied career with the Pats, it might not be the escape they’re looking for.

Brace yourself for the nostalgia.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images