No one seems to know where Tom Brady will play next season.

That includes those who claim they’re capable of reading the future.

USA TODAY’s Josh Peter recently caught up with Ms. Laurie, a fortune teller in downtown Las Vegas, in the hopes of learning more about Brady’s looming free agency. Ms. Laurie explained Brady bought a house in Las Vegas — no such thing has been reported, of course — and that it’s therefore a foregone conclusion the six-time Super Bowl champion will leave the New England Patriots and sign with the Raiders this offseason.

“That’s common sense,” she told Peter. “You don’t have be a psychic.”

While Ms. Laurie’s prediction sounds a bit dubious — especially the part about Brady buying a house in Sin City — it’s not completely out of left field. The Raiders have been mentioned as a potential landing spot, especially after Brady was spotted yucking it up with team owner Mark Davis at UFC 246 in January, and one report even suggested Las Vegas was prepared to offer the veteran quarterback a two-year, $60 million contract.

That said, her claim — perhaps a product of her being interviewed in Las Vegas — flies in the face of what’s been predicted by other psychics. Neither Sheila Marie, a world-renowned psychic interviewed on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria” on Feb. 12, nor Hazel and Raymond, psychics interviewed at The Original Tremont Tearoom in Boston by NBC Sports Boston’s Gary Tanguay on March 4, pointed to the Raiders as Brady’s next organization.

Sheila Marie was a bit all over the place in her Brady breakdown, suggesting at various points she saw Gillette Stadium, Norwood Memorial Airport, a deflating balloon, kids, a flying pizza, a cheese hat, the Florida massage parlor linked to Patriots owner Robert Kraft, macaroni and cheese, a pogo stick and a Connecticut house during Christmastime. But ultimately she’s leaning toward Brady staying put in New England — and winning another Super Bowl.

“I’m seeing the sideline of a football field, and then I see a field goal. So I believe yes (he’s staying with the Patriots),” Sheila Marie said. “And I also see confetti behind the field goal. I believe so (he’ll win another Super Bowl).”

OK, sure.

Hazel, meanwhile, believes Brady will take his talents elsewhere after 20 seasons in New England, with the Tennessee Titans emerging as the most likely destination. She doesn’t see the Raiders as being as strong of an option. Nor is she buying the possibility of Brady joining the San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo returning to the Patriots.

“This card is affirming a yes card, so there definitely is an option to go to Tennessee,” Hazel said. “High percentage right now. It’s like 90 percent chance he could go to Tennessee.”

So basically, ask whoever you want. But when it comes to psychics, you’re better off focusing on your own future, because there’s a chance not even Brady knows at this point where he’ll suit up in 2020.

