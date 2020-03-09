You would not be unfair to wonder if Kemba Walker’s latest missteps were due to his recent knee ailment.

Since playing big minutes in the All-Star Game last month, the Boston Celtics star has been two things: Hurt, or underwhelming. He’s missed six of nine games following the break, and in the three that he’s played he’s been well below his capabilities. Furthermore, he’s committed some costly errors, including his turnover late in the fourth quarter that contributed to the C’s ugly loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

That said, Walker indicates that the knee soreness that sidelined him is not an issue.

“Knee is good actually, really good,” Walker said Sunday night, via CLNS Media on YouTube. “I’m definitely happy about that. The knee is feeling good.”

You never can fault Walker for his accountability. He shouldered plenty of the blame for Sunday’s loss, even though his teammates publicly propped him up. If the knee truly is fine though, the Celtics desperately are going to need him to find his form again.

