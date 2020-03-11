Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Celtics fans still want an Isaiah Thomas reunion, and the feeling might be mutual.

The veteran point guard was released by the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 6 and remains a free agent more than a month later. And, given the recent performances from the Celtics bench, many Green Teamers believe Thomas could help Boston down the stretch.

But would Thomas, who starred with the Celtics for parts of three seasons, be willing to take on a smaller role?

Here’s his answer:

I’m down for any role. I can help in so many ways ON and OFF the court… Winner!!! Leader!!! Killa!!! https://t.co/z7F1YaxRsS — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) March 11, 2020

While it’s fun to think about a reunion between Thomas and the Celtics, such a scenario likely won’t come to fruition any time soon.

For starters, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge has made it clear he doesn’t believe Thomas would be a good fit on Boston’s current roster. But, even if Ainge were open to the idea, the postseason eligibility deadline for midseason free agents was March 1, meaning Thomas can’t participate in this season’s playoffs for any team.

Still, as long as Thomas and Celtics fans continue to talk about it, this storyline isn’t going anywhere.

