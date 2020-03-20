Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyle Van Noy was one of many Patriots to leave New England over the last few days. And now fans are getting a look at him in his new uniform.

The linebacker signed a four-year, $51 million deal with the Miami Dolphins on Monday during the NFL’s first day of legal tampering. Van Noy thanked Pats Nation the same day on Instagram and took it a step further Friday night.

“Its official! New threads lookin elite!!! Can’t wait to get it rockin at the Hard rock stadium!!! Let’s gooo!!🐬🐬🔥🔥 #phinsUP #elite,” he tweeted Friday with a picture of him in the Dolphins uni.

Check it out:

Its official!! Lookin fire already 🔥 🔥 can’t wait to get it rocking at the Hard Rock Stadium! 🐬🐬 #elite #PhinsUP pic.twitter.com/3RwNKwzIw4 — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) March 20, 2020

Van Noy will look to build off his dominant 2019 season in Miami as the highest paid outside linebacker in the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images