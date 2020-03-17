Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots suddenly are looking a little thin at linebacker.

On Monday, the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period, two of the Patriots’ top linebackers agreed to contracts elsewhere in the league. Kyle Van Noy reportedly will be heading to the Miami Dolphins, while Jamie Collins plans to sign with the Detroit Lions.

While the Patriots haven’t been totally gutted at linebacker, they’ll probably have to round out that position group through either free agency or the draft.

And one free agent, who is plenty familiar with the Pats, if offering to return.

👀 it’s early but if patriots need a LB I’m ready — Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) March 17, 2020

Flowers played just one season with the Patriots, appearing in all 20 games in 2017 between the regular season and Super Bowl LII. He went to the Lions the next season and played five games, but has not appeared in a regular season game since.

The 28-year-old did have 32 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble with the Patriots, but it might be a long shot for him to come back.

