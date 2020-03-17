Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots’ next starting quarterback might already be on the roster.

With Tom Brady announcing his departure from the Patriots, New England could elect to pass on available veteran options like Andy Dalton and Cam Newton and instead ride with 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham.

Jim Nagy, a former Patriots scout who’s now executive director of the Senior Bowl, believes Stidham is “talented enough to be Brady’s long-term successor.”

Difficult day for @Patriots fans but they need to know BB stole Jarrett Stidham in 4th round. High-end natural arm talent. Comes off his hand so easy. Also bright and mature. Sources say he made huge strides in system last year. Talented enough to be Brady’s long-term successor. pic.twitter.com/s7Jp6ZOV5N — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 17, 2020

Also included in Nagy’s tweet, the scout said Stidham was a fourth-round steal who “made huge strides” in the Patriots’ system last season as a rookie.

A source told NESN.com that the Patriots love Stidham. He was impressive throughout the preseason and training camp last season, though he went 2-of-4 for 14 yards with an interception and sack in limited snaps in the regular season.

Rolling with Stidham seems to make more sense than drafting a quarterback this spring. Stidham, unlike most veteran options, knows the Patriots’ system and has experience throwing to the team’s pass-catchers. That’s important as the coronavirus is set to delay NFL offseason workouts.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images