Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are you ready to learn about the worst coronavirus response yet?

(No, we’re not going there.)

Helmut Marko, head of driver development for Red Bull Racing, wanted to develop a COVID-19 “camp” in which Formula One drivers would be deliberately infected with the virus currently causing a global pandemic. No, this isn’t fake news; Marko admitted to it all during a recent interview with Austrian television station ORF.

The goal, apparently, would have been to make Red Bull’s drivers immune to the new coronavirus for whenever the racing season resumes. Among the many flaws in Marko’s logic is that there is no way to guarantee drivers would recover from COVID-19, let alone develop immunity to a virus medical professionals still don’t fully understand.

“The idea was to organize a camp where we could bridge this mentally and physically somewhat dead time,” Marko said, as transcribed by Motorsport.com. “And that would be the ideal time for the infection to come.

“These are all strong young men in really good health. That way they would be prepared whenever the action starts. And you can be ready for what will probably be a very tough championship once it starts.”

So, how did that plan work out?

“Let’s put it this way: it has not been well received”, he said.

No, ya don’t say!

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images