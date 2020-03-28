You can’t make this stuff up.

Former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather recently hopped on a video chat with ex-New England Patriot Antonio Brown, and had quite the hot take about the NFL keeping the wide receiver out of the league amid a string of accusations and an arrest.

The former NFL receiver is under serious rape allegations, and has sent intimidating messages to his accuser and others who have come forward to speak out against Brown.

Naturally, Mayweather thinks that shouldn’t matter. “They need to let you play in the NFL, man. They need to stop worrying about what you do on the outside,” Mayweather said to Brown, via TMZ. “You can get arrested 40 times, 50 times. Do that got something to do with you catching the ball or what you doing on the field?” That’s rich. As a reminder, Mayweather was convicted of abusing the mother of his eldest daughter, among a handful of other domestic abuse accusations. He continued to box, too. More NFL: Todd Gurley Opens Up About Rams Release, Playfully Shades Former Team

