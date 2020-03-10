Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

An NHL celebrity, Gritty is a free man again and is back to terrorizing opposing mascots, teams and fans alike.

The Philadelphia Flyers mascot portrayed just that Tuesday as the orange-haired individual unveiled a sign chirping Boston forward Brad Marchand prior to the Bruins taking on the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.

Take a look for yourself:

Gritty, of course, is referencing Marchand’s shootout miscue the last time the Bruins traveled to play the Flyers back in January.

As Gritty referenced, people (or mascots), don’t forget.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Ross/USA TODAY Sports Images