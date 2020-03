Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are closing in on their third Presidents’ Trophy in franchise history.

Their 2-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday put the B’s eight points clear of the St. Louis Blues for the top spot in the NHL standings. NESN’s Courtney Cox recaps the night at the BB&T Center in the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game.

Check out the five facts in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Mayer/USA TODAY Sports Images