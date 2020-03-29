Stephon Marbury spent the final season of his 14-year NBA career with the Boston Celtics, but was better known for his time with the New York Knicks and in the Chinese Basketball Association after his NBA retirement.

The CBA legend now is using those connections he made overseas to help out at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a report by Rich Calder of the New York Post, Marbury has struck a deal with a mask supplier in China willing to sell New York 10 million masks “at cost.”

With China finally in the recovery stages from the pandemic, the manufacturer Marbury is working with has a surplus of medical supplies. That’s how the Coney Island native was able to get New York the masks for $2.75 each, though retailers have quoted the state at $7.50 apiece.

“At the end of the day, I am from Brooklyn,” Marbury told the New York Post. “This is something that is close and dear to my heart as far as being able to help New York.

“I have family there in Coney Island, a lot of family … who are affected by this, so I know how important it is for people to have masks during this time.”

This is just one example of how professional athletes have been doing their part to help out during this time of uncertainty.

And while hospitals and health care professionals will benefit from the aftermath of China’s outbreak with extra supplies, the NBA also will be looking closely at the CBA to determine how it returns to play.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images