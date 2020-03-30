Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Monday was not just another day of social distancing. March 30 marked the anniversary of an iconic moment for Isaiah Thomas — one that dates back to his his time with the Boston Celtics.

Thomas put together two NBA All-Star seasons after he was sent to the C’s late in the 2014-15 season. His time in Boston was cut short when Boston brought in Kyrie Irving — a move that drastically changed the team dynamic.

The point guard has been vocal about how he’ll always love Boston after playing on four teams since the C’s traded him away prior to the 2017-18 season. And the memories he created with the Celtics are some he’ll never forget.

Like that time he pranked Jaylen Brown.

Thomas took to Instagram on Monday to recall the iconic moment when he filled Jaylen Brown’s car with popcorn. And when we say it was filled, we mean it.

Four years ago today, Isaiah Thomas filled Jaylen Brown’s car with popcorn. He made sure Brown didn’t miss the anniversary on IG. pic.twitter.com/VbI2Iw4qH7 — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) March 30, 2020

Brown didn’t seem to share the same enthusiasm as Thomas when it came to celebrating the prank’s anniversary. But there’s no doubt the occasion gave Celtics fans a reason to smile, while the league is suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

