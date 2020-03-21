Former Boston Celtics center and current on-air personality Kendrick Perkins is known as someone who keeps fans laughing.

Whether it be blasting former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, or hilariously weighing in on NFL free agency, Perkins seems to have the attention of those in New England with every word he speaks.

Well, Perk had a much more serious, and even inspirational, reason behind his tweet Saturday.

“I retired 2 years ago and since then I’ve put on 75 pounds!!! I went to the Doctor the other day and he told (me) that I am walking a fine line of becoming diabetic and that I need to lose weight and change my diet. Day 1 started today because my family needs me!!!,” Perkins tweeted, along with a video of him unleashing some fists on a punching bag.

Good for you, Perk. And we’re wishing you the best every step of the way.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images