Many who have played alongside Tom Brady shared their reactions to the news of him planning to leave the New England Patriots in free agency.

Fellow former Patriot and Michigan football alum Ty Law was no exception.

The Hall of Fame cornerback took to Instagram to share his well-wishes for Brady following the news Tuesday.

“The best to EVER do it!!” Law wrote. “It was a pleasure sharing the field and witnessing your Journey to be the best of all time. You are truly the GOAT!! 🐐 May your next destination be as fun and memorable as the last 20!! You gave us everything you had as a teammate and even more as a leader amongst men. Thank you bro!!”

Brady and Law were teammates from 2000-04, before Law was released from New England after an injury-ridden Super Bowl season. He signed with a division rival in the New York Jets in 2005.

They’re a lock to be reunited again after the quarterback hangs up his pads and joins Law in both the Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Fame.

We’ll see where Brady plans to play next.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images