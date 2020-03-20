Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Duron Harmon took to Instagram to thank Pats Nation on Thursday.

The former New England Patriots safety was traded to the Detroit Lions along with a 2020 7th-round draft pick on Wednesday for a 2020 5th-round pick.

New Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady commented on the lengthy post saying “The closer!!!!!! DUUUUUUU💯💯❤️.”

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images