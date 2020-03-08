Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Carl Yastrzemski has been signing his autograph for faithful Boston Red Sox fans for the better part five decades.

But it was Yaz who asked, and received, an autograph for himself this weekend and it certainly will be one he treasures.

The Red Sox legend bought a No. 5 San Francisco Giants jersey, which belongs to his grandson, Mike Yastrzemski. He asked the Giants’ 29-year-old outfielder if he could personally sign it for him.

“It doesn’t get any better than that,” Mike Yastrzemski said about the gesture, per The Athletic’s Peter Gammons.

Mike Yastrzemski is gearing up for his second year in the big leagues. He recorded a .272 average with the Giants during the 2019 season after compiling 101 hits, 55 RBIs and 21 homers.

As you may recall, the Yaz-to-Yaz combo shared another special moment last season. The elder Yaz threw out the first pitch at Fenway Park as the younger was behind the plate before the Sox hosted the Giants.

That moment, along with this one, will be something the Yaz tandem will never forget.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images