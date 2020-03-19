Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While most of the sports world is at a pause, NASCAR still is taking place.

Kind of.

NASCAR announced Wednesday the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series — a multi-week online competition that will see NASCAR drivers compete for virtual glory. It begins at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday on the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

But another announcement came Thursday regarding the event, with FOX Sports 1 revealing the broadcast team of Jeff Gordon, Mike Joy and Larry McReynolds will call all the action of the 90-minute simulation-style event.

“This is a unique opportunity to offer competitive and entertaining racing to our viewers as we all work through these challenging times together,” FOX Sports executive producer, EVP/head of production & operations Brad Zager said in a statement released by FOX Sports. “We are following CDC guidelines to maintain a safe work environment, as the well-being of all those involved is paramount. We value our relationships across the NASCAR community and appreciate all of the effort that it took in bringing this project to life.”

From the statement: NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Bobby Labonte headline a high-powered lineup, including two-time and defending NASCAR CUP SERIES champion Kyle Busch, 2012 NASCAR CUP SERIES champion Brad Keselowski, 2018 NASCAR CUP Series champion Joey Logano, three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, 2016 NASCAR CUP SERIES Rookie of the Year Chase Elliott, 2008 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES champion Clint Bowyer, 2014 NASCAR CUP SERIES Rookie of the Year Kyle Larson and 2017 NASCAR GANDER RV & OUTDOORS TRUCK SERIES champion Christopher Bell.

All NASCAR events through May 3 have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. But now racing fans will have something to look forward to this coming Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images