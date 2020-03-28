Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With no sports to watch and many working from home, binging television shows has been a good way to pass the time while quarantining.

One show that’s been pretty polarizing as of late is Netflix’s documentary series “Tiger King.” If you haven’t seen it, you need to, as it checks all the boxes with its tagline: “Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.” The series chronicles the story of Joe Exotic, a flamboyant, Oklahoman exotic cat breeder, and a ton of his outrageous drama.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew saw an opportunity to put his own twist on the trendy show Saturday.

Minshew hilariously photoshopped himself posing similarly to the main character, but personalized it a bit as he added a jaguar and posted it to his Instagram.

“Jaguar King,” the graphic reads. “Mustache, Madness, Mayhem.”

Take a look below:

No offense to the quarterback, but the fake show poster makes him look like he’d fit right in with the cast. Especially if you’ve heard the story about the time Minshew drank a bunch of Jack Daniels and tried to break his own hand with a hammer to get a medical redshirt.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images