A big move awaits the Brady family.
While New England, at least to some degree, probably will always be home to Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and their children, they’ll soon be making their way down south to Tampa. Brady on Tuesday announced his intent to leave the Patriots after 20 seasons and follow-up reports indicated the Buccaneers emerged victorious in the TB12 sweepstakes.
With their New England chapter closing, Bundchen on Wednesday took to Instagram to thank fans across the region for their support, as well to reflect on the memories made.
What a ride the last decade has been. Boston has been so good to us and will always be in our hearts. We will forever have wonderful memories. Our kids were born and raised there and we have made special friendships to last a lifetime. I’ll miss our friends, the beautiful change of seasons and the rides to the stadium to go cheer for Tom and the Pats. Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family throughout all these years. We will miss you! ❤🙏 Quanta transformação que aconteceu na minha vida nessa última década. Boston foi muito acolhedora conosco e estará sempre em nossos corações. Nós teremos para sempre memórias incríveis. Nossas crianças nasceram e cresceram lá e fizemos amizades especiais para o resto da vida. Vou sentir saudades dos nossos amigos, das lindas trocas de estações e de todas as nossas idas ao estádio para torcer pelo Tom e pelo Pats. Agradeço a todos que apoiaram meu marido e minha família por todos esses anos. Vamos sentir saudades!
Family considerations reportedly were critical in Brady’s decision making. While the Chargers, at least on paper, made sense as a landing spot for the six-time Super Bowl champion, staying on the East Coast reportedly was a priority.
