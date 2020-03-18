Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A big move awaits the Brady family.

While New England, at least to some degree, probably will always be home to Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and their children, they’ll soon be making their way down south to Tampa. Brady on Tuesday announced his intent to leave the Patriots after 20 seasons and follow-up reports indicated the Buccaneers emerged victorious in the TB12 sweepstakes.

With their New England chapter closing, Bundchen on Wednesday took to Instagram to thank fans across the region for their support, as well to reflect on the memories made.

Family considerations reportedly were critical in Brady’s decision making. While the Chargers, at least on paper, made sense as a landing spot for the six-time Super Bowl champion, staying on the East Coast reportedly was a priority.

