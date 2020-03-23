Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady’s two-decade run with the New England Patriots was unlike anything we’ve ever seen.

Brady, a sixth-round pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, led New England to six Super Bowl titles, while also racking up 14 Pro Bowl selections and three MVP awards. He’s the greatest quarterback in league history, no matter how you slice it, and Patriots fans won’t soon forget his contributions.

Brady’s tenure with the Patriots officially ended when the veteran QB signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency. But rather than cry because it’s over, let’s smile because it happened.

As part of the healing process, NESN.com will relive the top 20 moments of Brady’s illustrious career over the next few weeks. Each day, we’ll look back on one moment, beginning March 23 with No. 20 and ending April 11 with No. 1.

You can find each moment, as the list unfolds, at the links below. So, be sure to bookmark this page and check back often for a hearty dose of Brady nostalgia.

No. 20: Tom Brady Reaches 1,000-Yard Rushing Mark For Career (2018)

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images