Since the coronavirus outbreak indefinitely suspended the NBA season, the league has imposed strict guidelines for players, asking them to remain in their market city and stay home as much as possible.

It appears that Boston Celtics rookie Grant Williams is missing basketball and his teammates, so to help pass time during the hiatus, he threw on “Space Jam” and had some fun by comparing fellow Celtics players to the Toon Squad lineup.

He narrated this on his Instagram story Saturday.

It’s the scene where the Toon Squad is coming out from the locker room to face the Monstars. The Tasmanian Devil was first out to the court, and fittingly, Williams granted him to be Marcus Smart. Next, Lola Bunny struts out to the court and does some fancy dribbling between her legs. She was dubbed as Jayson Tatum.

“Oh, look at JT,” Williams said. “Pretty boy JT.”

When Daffy Duck waddles out of the tunnel, Williams self deprecatingly acknowledges that’s who he identifies himself as.

“That might be me. Goofball,” Williams admitted.

The role of Granny was appropriately given to Gordon Hayward, Tremont Waters as Tweety Bird, and Kemba Walker got the most coveted character of all.

“That’s the leader, Kemba Walker,” Williams said as Michael Jordan made his entrance. “Calm, cool and collected.”

Williams casted Brad Wanamaker as Wayne Knight’s character Stan Podolak for the scene when Podolak sinks a 3-pointer toughly contested by the Monstars.

“Cash!” Williams exclaims. “Leads the league in 3-point percentage, huh?”

Enter Bill Murray to give some advice to Daffy Duck.

“Here comes (Daniel Theis to save us,” Williams said, referring to Murray.

Naturally, the big, bad You can watch the entire hilarious bit here.

During a time of such uncertainty and sadness without any sports to watch, Williams’ comedic relief was a welcome change of pace. It will be interesting to see if he continues the schtick with other films as well during the hiatus.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images