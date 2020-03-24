Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It didn’t take long for the New England Patriots to sign quarterback Brian Hoyer after the veteran signal-caller was released by the Indianapolis Colts.

And while there weren’t any concrete details on the one-year agreement between Hoyer and the Patriots on Sunday, they’ve since been reported.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on Tuesday reported the one-year contract will be for $1.05 million, which is all base salary. Hoyer also can earn up to $2 million in playing-time incentives.

Hoyer reportedly turned down more money elsewhere to rejoin the Patriots because the team “told him he would have the chance to compete for the starting job,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

However, NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran reported Monday the Patriots starting quarterback position was Jarrett Stidham’s “job to lose.”

Hoyer’s signing probably precludes the Patriots from adding another quarterback, with reports indicating New England is not currently interested in recently-released Cam Newton.

