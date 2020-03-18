Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patriots safety Devin McCourty announced he would return to New England on Sunday.

McCourty and the Patriots agreed to a two-year deal. The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin took it a step further, however, and broke down McCourty’s contract Tuesday.

The agreement “is actually a five-year deal with three void years tacked at the end,” Volin reported. McCourty will make between $13 to $14 million in 2020 and make between $8 to $9 million during the 2021 season.

The safety also will hold cap hits of $5.4 million in 2020, $11.15 million in 2021 and a dead cap hit of $6.45 in 2022.

It will certainly help the Patriots defense to have McCourty, along with his brother Jason, who had his option picked up by the team, back in the fold.

