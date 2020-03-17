Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots have brought back both a valuable piece of their special teams and a key member of the locker room.

The Pats have agreed to a two-year contract extension with captain Matthew Slater. The deal prompted both former and current Patriots to react as they’re enthused the 34-year-old Slater will have the opportunity to play his 13th and 14th NFL seasons in New England.

What does Slater’s contract include? Well, The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin provided all the details Monday.

It will be a two-year agreement worth $5.5 million including $2.35 million guaranteed. Slater can earn as much as $2.85 million in 2020 and $2.65 million in 2021 with roster and Pro Bowl bonuses. Those numbers are the exact same as his cap hit for each of the two years. And in lieu of a signing bonus, Slater will earn $750,000 on Day 1.

Got all that? Good.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images