We now know when the 2020 Olympics will be held.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the IOC had no choice but to postpone the Games, which were scheduled to be held this summer in Tokyo.

The rescheduled dates were announced Monday morning. The Games will be held July 23 to Aug. 8 of 2021, while paralympic games will be held Aug. 24 through Sept. 5, 2021 as a result of the change.

Here is the most notable part of the release making the announcement.

This decision was taken based on three main considerations and in line with the principles established by the IOC Executive Board (EB) on 17 March 2020 and confirmed at its meeting today. These were supported by all the International Summer Olympic Sports Federations (IFs) and all the National Olympic Committees (NOCs):

1. To protect the health of the athletes and everyone involved, and to support the containment of the COVID-19 virus.

2. To safeguard the interests of the athletes and of Olympic sport.

3. The global international sports calendar.

These new dates give the health authorities and all involved in the organisation of the Games the maximum time to deal with the constantly changing landscape and the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The new dates, exactly one year after those originally planned for 2020 (Olympic Games: 24 July to 9 August 2020 and Paralympic Games: 25 August to 6 September 2020), also have the added benefit that any disruption that the postponement will cause to the international sports calendar can be kept to a minimum, in the interests of the athletes and the IFs. Additionally, they will provide sufficient time to finish the qualification process. The same heat mitigation measures as planned for 2020 will be implemented.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images