David Pastrnak is having a spectacular season — but can he win one of the most coveted awards in the NHL?

The Boston Bruins forward currently leads the league in total goals scored (47) and power-play goals (19) and currently has amassed the second-most points (91) in the league. He recorded his fourth hat trick of the season against the Montreal Canadiens (his second against the squad this season alone) and racked up 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) in February alone, leading the NHL to name him it’s Third Star of the Month on Sunday.

That said, Pastrnak still isn’t the favorite to win the award — though he remains in the running in one oddsmaker’s eyes.

At +400, BetOnline gives Pastrnak the fourth-best odds to win the Hart Trophy in 2020, according to Odds Shark. Edmonton Oilers teammates Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are the favorites to win the award in 2020 at +200 each, while Colorado Avalance center Nathan MacKinnon (+300) is in a close third.

New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin (+800) and Bruins teammate Brad Marchand (+1000) are a distant fifth and sixth.

Odds to win the NHL Hart Trophy (BetOnline): McDavid/Draisaitl +200

MacKinnon +300

Pastrnak +400

Panarin +800

Marchand +1000

Carlson +2500

Kucherov +3300 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) March 2, 2020

There are 16 games left on the Bruins’ regular-season schedule, so the window for Pastrnak to prove himself worthy of this year’s award is growing slim.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/SA TODAY Sports Images