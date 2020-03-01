Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi put together another strong performance Sunday.

Eovaldi fired three shutout innings, allowing a mere one hit while striking out four as the Red Sox claimed a 4-2 win over the Atlanta Braves at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla.

It marked the second consecutive start Eovaldi has impressed. The right-hander has pitched five innings in his first two starts, compiling eight strikeouts while allowing merely three hits.

𝗡 𝗔 𝗦 𝗧 𝗬

𝗡 𝗔 𝗧 𝗘 pic.twitter.com/oL63VBbiCK — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 1, 2020

Based on what Eovaldi told reporters after the game, it seems he’s certainly feeling confident.

“I feel really good,” Eovaldi said, per the team. “Today I wanted to work on my slider a little bit more because they had more righties in the lineup, and (I) felt like I had consistent break with that. I tinkered around with the grip a little bit, but the command on my off-speed pitches has been really good and my mechanics are really good right now.”

It’s a promising sign as the 30-year-old Eovaldi looks to bounce back after a year cut short by injuries.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images