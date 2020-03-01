Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi put together another strong performance Sunday.

Eovaldi fired three shutout innings, allowing a mere one hit while striking out four as the Red Sox claimed a 4-2 win over the Atlanta Braves at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla.

It marked the second consecutive start Eovaldi has impressed. The right-hander has pitched five innings in his first two starts, compiling eight strikeouts while allowing merely three hits.

Based on what Eovaldi told reporters after the game, it seems he’s certainly feeling confident.

“I feel really good,” Eovaldi said, per the team. “Today I wanted to work on my slider a little bit more because they had more righties in the lineup, and (I) felt like I had consistent break with that. I tinkered around with the grip a little bit, but the command on my off-speed pitches has been really good and my mechanics are really good right now.”

It’s a promising sign as the 30-year-old Eovaldi looks to bounce back after a year cut short by injuries.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images