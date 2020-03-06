Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Nashville Predators found a couple of special ways to honor the victims of the deadly tornadoes in middle Tennessee in their first home game since the tragedy.

The twisters, which killed 24 people and injured more than 150, left more than 50 miles of destruction early Tuesday morning, per the National Weather Service. The Predators had just wrapped up an 8-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday and were headed for Minnesota to take on the Wild when the tornado struck, leaving thousands homeless in its wake.

The Predators already have been doing what they can to support the community during its time of need, and continued to honor local victims Thursday night.

Several members of the Preds arrived at Bridgestone Arena wearing “Nashville Strong” t-shirts.

The words “Nashville Strong” were prominently displayed on both the jumbotron and the ice prior to puck drop.

Then, the team held an emotional ceremony to honor the victims.

𝙏𝙤𝙜𝙚𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙬𝙚 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙉𝙖𝙨𝙝𝙫𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙚 𝙎𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙜. The @PredsNHL held a moment of silence for those affected by the tornadoes that swept through Nashville. #Preds | #NashvilleStrong pic.twitter.com/RsWi9l1WUF — FOX Sports Tennessee (@PredsOnFSTN) March 6, 2020

Beautiful.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images