The Nashville Predators found a couple of special ways to honor the victims of the deadly tornadoes in middle Tennessee in their first home game since the tragedy.

The twisters, which killed 24 people and injured more than 150, left more than 50 miles of destruction early Tuesday morning, per the National Weather Service. The Predators had just wrapped up an 8-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday and were headed for Minnesota to take on the Wild when the tornado struck, leaving thousands homeless in its wake.

The Predators already have been doing what they can to support the community during its time of need, and continued to honor local victims Thursday night.

Several members of the Preds arrived at Bridgestone Arena wearing “Nashville Strong” t-shirts.

The words “Nashville Strong” were prominently displayed on both the jumbotron and the ice prior to puck drop.

Then, the team held an emotional ceremony to honor the victims.

Beautiful.

