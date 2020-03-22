The eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series is underway, beginning with Sunday’s race at a virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Ross Chastain had a solid afternoon despite finishing 14th among 35 drivers. Chastain had a couple of run-ins with other racers in the 100-lap race, including a collision with William Byron on Lap 28 that sent Chastain flying into the Turn 1 wall.

Chris Buescher, meanwhile, finished 28th. He too had to overcome a couple of crashes, finishing a full lap behind eventual-winner Denny Hamlin.

Here are a few highlights from Sunday’s race:

This is just Week 1 of the multi-week series, so both Chastain and Buescher have time to improve.

MORE NASCAR: Ryan Newman Opens Up About ‘Miracle’ Of Surviving Daytona 500 Crash

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images