The eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series is underway, beginning with Sunday’s race at a virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Ross Chastain had a solid afternoon despite finishing 14th among 35 drivers. Chastain had a couple of run-ins with other racers in the 100-lap race, including a collision with William Byron on Lap 28 that sent Chastain flying into the Turn 1 wall.
Chris Buescher, meanwhile, finished 28th. He too had to overcome a couple of crashes, finishing a full lap behind eventual-winner Denny Hamlin.
Here are a few highlights from Sunday’s race:
.@RossChastain is looking like the one to beat early on @HomesteadMiami #ProInvitationalSeries // @oscarmayer pic.twitter.com/pK3HgpJ9aj
— Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) March 22, 2020
Caution! We are in it! #TurnedandBurned pic.twitter.com/Pp10EjGjW3
— Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) March 22, 2020
.@RossChastain is back to 4th….#ProInvitationalSeries @oscarmayer pic.twitter.com/qVf8MUWXZa
— Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) March 22, 2020
How close was that call for @Chris_Buescher?? Close!! #ProInvitationalSeries @FastenalRacing pic.twitter.com/T8CS3jlUT3
— Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) March 22, 2020
The @FastenalRacing Ford flips multiple times in a crazy finish for @Chris_Buescher #ProInvitationalSeries pic.twitter.com/AY1s1UoytX
— Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) March 22, 2020
Crazy ending for @Chris_Buescher #ProInvitationalSeries pic.twitter.com/vDFJdz8UE1
— Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) March 22, 2020
This is just Week 1 of the multi-week series, so both Chastain and Buescher have time to improve.
Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images