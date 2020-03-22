Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series is underway, beginning with Sunday’s race at a virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Ross Chastain had a solid afternoon despite finishing 14th among 35 drivers. Chastain had a couple of run-ins with other racers in the 100-lap race, including a collision with William Byron on Lap 28 that sent Chastain flying into the Turn 1 wall.

Chris Buescher, meanwhile, finished 28th. He too had to overcome a couple of crashes, finishing a full lap behind eventual-winner Denny Hamlin.

Here are a few highlights from Sunday’s race:

This is just Week 1 of the multi-week series, so both Chastain and Buescher have time to improve.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images