While the Patriots have a handful of roster holes heading into the 2020 NFL Draft, Todd McShay could see New England bolstering a strength with its first selection next month.

A few obvious needs for the Patriots include tight end, wide receiver and offensive line. McShay, however, wouldn’t be surprised if Bill Belichick operates under a best-player-available mentality when New England picks at No. 23. The ESPN draft analyst views Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa as an ideal fit for the Patriots‘ defensive system.

“The Patriots recorded 47 sacks last season, so pass rush isn’t any form of weakness in Foxborough,” McShay writes. “But Epenesa is a perfect fit as a 3-4 defensive end replacement for Trey Flowers one year after Flowers signed with Detroit. He plays right around 280 pounds and with power, making up for a lack of explosiveness (he ran a 5.04-second 40 at the combine). Epenesa finished his final Iowa season with eight sacks in five games, but his ability to set the edge against the run shouldn’t be discounted. While the Patriots might need an interior offensive lineman or safety, with Joe Thuney and Devin McCourty set to be free agents, the value isn’t as strong at No. 23. And don’t expect coach Bill Belichick to draft a receiver in the first round in back-to-back years despite a desire to upgrade there, too.”

Other prognosticators have projected New England to address its defense with the 23rd overall pick as well. McShay’s colleague, Mel Kiper Jr., suggested Alabama safety Xavier McKinney as a potential first-round pick for the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images