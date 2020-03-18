Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NHL has paused the 2019-20 season as the COVID-19 outbreak hits the United States.

Players have been asked to self-quarantine while the league waits for the crisis to subside, leaving them to create their own forms of entertainment.

Brad Marchand, however, has found plenty of ways to stay busy in quarantine. And the Boston Bruins winger detailed them all in a video shared with by the B’s on Tuesday.

“I know it’s not the best situation and no one wants to be stuck at home, but it’s time we get with our families that rarely we get, and we’re trying to make the most of it,” Marchand said in the video released by the team.

“My wife and kids, we’ve been spending a lot of time staying up late, watching movies and trying to find as many games as we can play in the house. My kids love to paint, my wife loves to paint so we’ve been painting a lot. She put me to work. I’ve been trimming hedges and cleaning up the house. I think I’ve cleaned up every drawer and closet in the house. …

“But in the meantime, everybody stay healthy.”

At least he’s keeping busy.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images