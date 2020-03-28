Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brad Stevens, like all of us, are trying to keep busy while others work on the frontlines to get the coronavirus pandemic under control.

The NBA indefinitely suspended its season March 11, putting an abrupt halt to all operations, including Jayson Tatum’s and the Boston Celtics’ hot streak. But containing the virus, of course, is the top priority before sports can resume.

The Celtics head coach Friday gave an encouraging update on Marcus Smart, who was the only member of the team to test positive for COVID-19. And Stevens also talked about what he’s been up to over the last two weeks.

According to The Athletic’s Jay King, Stevens has “gone for walks, but hasn’t been in his car … to move it into a new spot in 16 days.”

Same.

On a more serious note, he did say his thoughts are with everyone “who’s really facing this thing.”

Brad Stevens said he’s gone for walks, but hasn’t been in his car other to move it into a new spot in 16 days. “My thoughts are with everybody who’s really facing this thing. You just feel so bad.” He set up a PowerPoint for his kids about the coronavirus and its impact. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) March 27, 2020

There’s no timetable for the NBA to return.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images