The Boston Red Sox will be without their ace for all of 2020. And it’s fair to believe this year just became tougher.

On Thursday, it was announced that Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale would be undergoing Tommy John surgery on his left elbow, ruling him out for the 2020 season. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made it clear that he recognizes it won’t be an easy task to compete without Sale in the mix this upcoming season.

“It’s not going to make this any easier,” he said during a conference call, via The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Sale began throwing Wednesday for the first time since being shut down during spring training but went on to experience pain once again in his elbow. With Sale out of the picture, the Red Sox have a lot of decisions to make when (and if) Major League Baseball season does begin, as two spots in the rotation are now wide open.

