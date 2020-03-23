The Los Angeles Rams have released a new set of logos while also tweaking their color scheme to mirror the NFL franchise’s throwbacks.

Their new colors of royal blue and gold replace the navy blue and light gold, which was adopted in 2000 by St. Louis.

The Rams unveiled four new logos, as well. Here’s what they look like, per ESPN’s LA Rams reporter Lindsey Thiry.

The Rams new logos. pic.twitter.com/n140OVxJ6R — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) March 23, 2020

Rams chief operating officer, Kevin Demoff, discussed the new logos Monday.

“The most exciting part of this for me, and I hope for Rams fans, is it blends the best of our pasts with what we believe is the best of our future,” Demoff said, per Thiry. “I’m sure it will be a surprise, it will be change, but lots of things are and I think it’s a change that our fans will come to know and love over time.”

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images