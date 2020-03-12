Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the NBA season postponed after Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive for COVID-19, the league is trying to ensure the safety of its players going forward.

According to the Athletic’s Shams Charania, all 30 teams were informed of the league’s policies going forward.

Through March 16, and effective immediately, all NBA players must remain in their team’s market and at home as long as possible. No group workouts or practices are permitted, and they’ll be required to speak with team physicians and trainers once a day.

Until the coronavirus pandemic subsides, with all 30 teams having been connected in the last six days, this is the way it must be until the NBA resumes play or cancels the season all together. Based on reports, the latter is hoped to be avoided if possible.

As long as no one lets Rudy Gobert near any more microphones or recorders any time soon, there’s progress.

