Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Many people like to act like they know what Tom Brady will do in free agency, but the truth is the vast majority are entirely clueless.

Brady himself made that point perfectly clear during a recent conversation with former New England Patriots coach Charlie Weis.

Now a co-host on Sirius XM NFL Radio’s Opening Drive” program, Weis on Thursday relayed a portion of a recent text exchange between himself and Brady. Whether there’s anything to glean from Brady’s words is for you to decide.

Here’s what Weis said, as transcribed by ESPN’s Mike Reis:

“I do have one bit of scoop for us. I’ve been texting with Tommy. I don’t (usually) pass along these conversations, but one thing he told me — ‘Nobody knows anything. So anyone who is telling you they know, they don’t know.’ I’m not going through any other part of the conversation (but) I followed up and he said, ‘Clean it up.’ So I’m cleaning it up.”

Make of that what you will.

Brady is scheduled to become a free agent March 18. During a recent conversation with UFC president Dana White, Patriots owner Robert Kraft insisted he wants the franchise to re-sign the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images