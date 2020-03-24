Been wondering when the NBA will return from its indefinite hiatus?

Well, unfortunately, there’s no exact answer to that question right now. But Mark Cuban is giving his best educated guess.

The Dallas Mavericks owner seemed pretty optimistic about the NBA restarting the 2019-20 season after the COVID-19 outbreak forced the league to shut down indefinitely March 11. In fact, he hopes things could resume in less than two months.

“Hopefully by the middle of May, we’re starting to get back to normal and the NBA is playing games,” Cuban said, via WFAA’s Mike Leslie. “Maybe not with fans, but we’re playing it because sports plays such an important role. You know, people want something to cheer for, people want something to rally around, people want something to be excited about.

“… I mean you know no one has perfect information right now, and so all decisions are tough. But, you know, if I had to guess based off the people I’ve talked to at the CDC and other places — I would say that the over-under would be June 1, and I’m taking the under.”

First scientists have to devise a way for the population to cope with the coronavirus. And once that happens, Cuban believes the league will “have a path out” of its hiatus, though we’re not there just yet.

“Once we have a medical light at the end of the tunnel, where we know what the worst case is, then we can start venturing outside and being in groups of 10 and instead of being by ourselves right and then groups of 25 and then 50 and go from there. So I think that that’s the first step,” Cuban said. “And I think that’s gonna happen a little bit faster than we originally expected.”

Patience is a virtue, after all.

