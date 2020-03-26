Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NFL viewers might notice more head-wear and other apparel variety in the not-too-distant future.

Brian McCarthy, an NFL public relations official, confirmed to Uni-Watch’s Paul Lukas on Wednesday the league is considering allowing teams to use alternate helmets in games starting in the 2021 season. The NFL in 2013 adopted its current helmet rules, under which players only can use one shell, presumably those that have been broken in, during official games.

UPDATE: NFL spox @NFLprguy tells me: "There will be no change [to the one-shell rule] for the 2020 season. There are ongoing discussions for a potential change for the 2021 season, but no decisions have been made." https://t.co/GTQAXGP5GM — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) March 25, 2020

A rule change likely would add to the number of the combinations of uniforms and helmets teams would wear during the course of a given season. For instance, the New England Patriots occasionally could play in their throwback uniform scheme, which includes helmets bearing the team’s old Pat the Patriot logo.

The Patriots will change their uniforms slightly this offseason, but the rumored alterations “won’t be dramatic,” according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Perhaps the team is saving any radical fashion shifts for 2021 and beyond.

