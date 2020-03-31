We could be waiting a bit longer than usual for this year’s NFL schedule release.
The league plans to announce its 2020 regular-season schedule no later than May 9, NFL executive vice president Jeff Pash told reporters Tuesday on a conference call. The schedule typically is unveiled during the third week of April.
The NFL says the schedule release will likely be around May 9 — no later. So, plan your calendars.
Pash also said the NFL expects to begin the season on time and play a full 16-game schedule despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which already has closed team facilities and delayed the start of offseason programs.
The New England Patriots are facing an arduous 2020 travel schedule that includes two games in Los Angeles, plus trips to Seattle, Kansas City and Houston. Here’s a look at New England’s full slate of opponents:
HOME
Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets
Arizona Cardinals
Baltimore Ravens
Denver Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders
San Francisco 49ers
AWAY
Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets
Houston Texans
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Seattle Seahawks
For Patriots fans interested in following Tom Brady’s next chapter, here are the teams the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face in 2020:
HOME
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints
Green Bay Packers
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Minnesota Vikings
AWAY
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints
Chicago Bears
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Las Vegas Raiders
New York Giants
The NFL’s recently ratified collective bargaining agreement signaled a shift toward a 17-game regular season, but that change won’t take place until 2021 at the earliest. The league will, however, debut a new playoff format this season, with seven teams qualifying from each conference and only the top seeds receiving first-round byes.
