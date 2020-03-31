Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We could be waiting a bit longer than usual for this year’s NFL schedule release.

The league plans to announce its 2020 regular-season schedule no later than May 9, NFL executive vice president Jeff Pash told reporters Tuesday on a conference call. The schedule typically is unveiled during the third week of April.

The NFL says the schedule release will likely be around May 9 — no later. So, plan your calendars. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 31, 2020

Pash also said the NFL expects to begin the season on time and play a full 16-game schedule despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which already has closed team facilities and delayed the start of offseason programs.

The New England Patriots are facing an arduous 2020 travel schedule that includes two games in Los Angeles, plus trips to Seattle, Kansas City and Houston. Here’s a look at New England’s full slate of opponents:

HOME

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Arizona Cardinals

Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

San Francisco 49ers

AWAY

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Houston Texans

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

For Patriots fans interested in following Tom Brady’s next chapter, here are the teams the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face in 2020:

HOME

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints

Green Bay Packers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams

Minnesota Vikings

AWAY

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints

Chicago Bears

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Las Vegas Raiders

New York Giants

The NFL’s recently ratified collective bargaining agreement signaled a shift toward a 17-game regular season, but that change won’t take place until 2021 at the earliest. The league will, however, debut a new playoff format this season, with seven teams qualifying from each conference and only the top seeds receiving first-round byes.

