The Patriots have multiple roster holes to address as the start of the new NFL year nears.

Among these needs, it feels pretty safe to say tight end is the most pressing.

New England, of course, never was going to be able to completely replace Rob Gronkowski, who called it a career following the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII triumph. The Patriots did little to fill the void after Gronk walked and they paid the consequences, as New England received next to nothing from its trio of tight ends this past season.

It’s tough to imagine Bill Belichick will let history repeat itself, so you probably can bank on the Patriots being players in tight end market this offseason. ESPN could see New England making a run at Hunter Henry, who the network deems as the “perfect match” for the Patriots among players set to enter free agency.

“The Patriots going after Henry this offseason just makes too much sense,” Ben Linsey wrote. “The hole in their offense after the retirement of Rob Gronkowski was glaring, as the team’s tight ends combined for just 37 receptions during the 2019 regular season, the lowest mark in the NFL. Henry, when healthy, and particularly in his first two seasons of action, has shown that he can be a top-of-the-line option. His overall grades of 83.0 (2016) and 87.2 (2017) ranked sixth and second at the position, respectively. At just 25 years old, he can step in and provide the receiving threat that Patriots fans have grown accustomed to at the position.”

The obvious risk in making a hefty investment in Henry is injury. The 25-year-old missed the entire 2018 season due to a torn ACL after having his 2017 campaign halted due to a lacerated kidney. Henry also missed four games last season after sustaining a fracture in his knee.

But there’s a chance the Patriots won’t even have the opportunity to pursue Henry, who seems like a sensible candidate for the Los Angeles Chargers’ franchise tag. As for fellow tight end Austin Hooper, he might be out of New England’s price range.

In short, the Patriots might need to address their TE issue through the draft.

