The new coronavirus has delivered its first blow to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

The Dixie Vodka 400, originally scheduled for March 22 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, was postponed Thursday by Miami-Date County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez. The decision was made with the county under a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NASCAR, which still has the option to hold the race as scheduled but without fans, plans to make announcement Thursday afternoon.

Here’s Gimenez’s statement:

NASCAR Homestead race may go forward without fans, per @MayorGimenez. Miami Open cancelled. All AA Arena concerts cancelled. Gimenez also asking people to reconsider smaller gatherings. pic.twitter.com/jYH2Bm1kKb — Doug Hanks (@doug_hanks) March 12, 2020

Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway still was a go as of Thursday morning, but that is subject to change.

The coranvirus’ impact on the sports world has been unprecedented, to say the least. Unfortunately, all indications are the situation will get worse before it gets better.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images