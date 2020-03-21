The New England Patriots still have some holes to fill on their roster, but no one can say they lack depth at fullback.

The Patriots now lead the NFL in fullbacks with three on their 90-man roster. They added Danny Vitale to a group that already included James Develin and Jakob Johnson on Friday.

The Patriots were forced to scramble at fullback last season after Develin and Johnson both hit injured reserve. They also rostered rookie tight end/fullback Andrew Beck in training camp but waived him on cutdown date. He was claimed by the Denver Broncos.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts, center James Ferentz, running back Brandon Bolden and an assortment of tight ends all were used as lead blockers in 2019. Now, the Patriots seem to have impenetrable depth. And they might need it with Roberts signed away to the Miami Dolphins.

Develin’s status for 2020 is still uncertain after he finished the 2019 season on injured reserve due to a neck injury. Develin is feeling good, a source told NESN.com, but ultimately it’s up to the Patriots to clear him for the 2020 season. It’s unknown when that physical can take place since players currently aren’t allowed in NFL facilities. The start of the NFL offseason workout program, which would have been April 20 for the Patriots, has been delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So, without knowing if Develin will be available next season, the Patriots used the early days of free agency to add needed depth at an important position.

