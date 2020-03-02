Tom Brady certainly is no stranger to having his body language hyper analyzed.

This usually takes place when Brady is on the football field, but he became the subject in a new forum over the weekend.

Brady, Julian Edelman and Jimmy Fallon were courtside for Saturday’s college basketball matchup between Syracuse and North Carolina at the Carrier Dome. Brady and Edelman set social media ablaze when the wide receiver was spotted saying, “He’s coming back,” to which the star quarterback pretty clearly became consumed by awkwardness.

Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky believes Brady’s reaction offers some insight into the 42-year-old’s future plans.

“His body language, to me, was like, you know when your children at some point want to make you a meal? You watch them cook all these things and they’re like, ‘Here, mom and dad, taste it.’ You’re tasting it and it tastes terrible, but they’re like, ‘How is it?’ and you’re like, ‘It’s great. Whatever you say.’ That’s how it felt,” Orlovsky said Monday on “Get Up.” “It felt like Tom Brady was like, ‘Yeah, sounds good, but it’s not gonna happen.’ I think Tom Brady’s very aware of everything that he does.”

Orlovsky continued: “He’s very aware of it. Tom Brady’s very aware of that he’s going to be seen every single step of the way and no matter what he says, it’s going to be interpreted in certain ways. I honestly believe that if Tom Brady was set on coming back — because we’re two weeks away from this happening — he would have had no reaction at all. He would have just sat there and pretended like Edelman never even said anything.”

While it’s easy to understand why Orlovksy feels this way, Patriots fans probably shouldn’t be spooked by his take. New England reportedly has a plan to keep the six-time Super Bowl champion in Foxboro, and Brady’s market might not be as robust as we initially thought.

Nonetheless, Brady can start speaking with teams other than the Patriots on March 16, two days prior to the opening of the new league year.

