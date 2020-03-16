Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NFL free agency typically causes teams to overpay for talented players. The New England Patriots have limited salary cap space after re-signing Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater, so it’s unlikely they’ll pay top dollar for a player at a position of need and eat up the rest of their spending money.

That’s why we’ve been throwing around trade possibilities for the Patriots in the weeks and months leading up to the new league year. Since signing bonuses have already been paid out, players acquired in trades are almost always more affordable than top free-agent signings.

NBC Sports’ Peter King entered a new name onto the potential trade block Monday in Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and the three-time All-Pro might be the most appealing one yet.

The Patriots reportedly have shown interest in trading for Hopkins in the past.

Hopkins, who will be 28 in June, has three years and $40 million left on his contract. His cap hit would be $12.5 million in 2020, $13.5 million in 2021 and $13.915 million in 2022. A free-agent receiver like Amari Cooper, who will be 26 in June, could wind up hauling in a lengthy contract worth almost $20 million per year this offseason. Cooper will be 26 in June. Hopkins is considerably more affordable against the cap.

He caught 104 passes for 1,165 yards with seven touchdowns in 2019. Cooper caught 79 passes for 1,189 yards with eight touchdowns last season.

The Patriots would have to trade draft capital for Hopkins, however. King speculates the Patriots could give up their No. 23 overall pick and potentially receive Hopkins and a mid-round pick in return. We’re just spitballing here, but the Patriots could also include wide receiver Mohamed Sanu in the deal and offset $6.5 million in cap space.

The Patriots would need to free up additional cap space after acquiring a player like Hopkins if they hope to re-sign quarterback Tom Brady.

They could do so by extending, restructuring, trading or cutting players like Stephon Gilmore, Dont’a Hightower, Marcus Cannon, Shaq Mason, Duron Harmon, Lawrence Guy, Stephen Gostkowski or Rex Burkhead.

If the Patriots can’t acquire Hopkins, then other receiver and tight end trade candidates we’ve tossed around are Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and tight end David Njoku, Minnesota Vikings wideout Stefon Diggs, Tennessee Titans receiver Corey Davis, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard and New York Giants tight end Evan Engram.

Whether the Patriots bring back Brady or not, they need more pass-catching help. They could overspend in free agency or trade draft capital for a cheaper and potentially safer option.

The legal tampering period begins Monday at noon. The new league year starts Wednesday at 4 p.m. when all trades and signings can become official.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images