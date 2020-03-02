The Patriots don’t appear to be consumed by pressure despite their uncertain future at quarterback.

As of Monday, there’s been no indication of legitimate contract conversations between New England and Brady, who’s eligible to become a free agent when the new NFL year opens. The start of the league’s legal tampering period now only is two weeks away, and the Patriots are expected to face some stiff competition in the Brady sweepstakes should he become available.

But even in the event Brady does find a new home, don’t expect New England to scramble. NBC Sports’ Peter King believes Bill Belichick and Co. could take a patient approach if a post-Brady world becomes a reality.

“I think, judging by history, the Patriots won’t rush into the quarterback market if they lose Tom Brady,” King wrote in his latest Football Morning in America column. “I’ll tell you how I see a New England-minus-Brady scenario playing out: New England goes through the draft, and maybe picks a quarterback (I doubt in the first round) and maybe does not. But after the draft, there will be four or five vets looking for a landing spot. Will one—Marcus Mariota, Jameis Winston, Case Keenum, someone else—still unsigned by May 1 be interested in a one-year, low-money deal to recharge a career and have the chance to play for the six-time Super Bowl champs?”

There’s also the possibility New England could dabble in the trade market. With Andy Dalton expected to become available upon Joe Burrow’s near-certain arrival in Cincinnati, the Patriots reportedly are viewing the Bengals signal-caller as a potential backup plan if Brady signs elsewhere.

