The coronavirus is causing many leagues to make some changes to their autographing policies.

With that in mind, some Major League Baseball teams have found a creative solution to the autograph problem sparked by the outbreak.

Several teams are having players sign baseballs in the clubhouse before games, which can then be tossed to fans in the stands, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Players currently are discouraged from signing autographs at spring training out of fear of possible community spread.

MLB is just one of at least three professional sports leagues in the United States keeping a watchful eye on the coronavirus outbreak. And this certainly is an inventive way to still bring a smile to fans’ faces.

